Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Grows By 40.6%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.
Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,125. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
