Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Grows By 40.6%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,125. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

