Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Drops By 19.0%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nortech Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

NSYS opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.