Short Interest in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declines By 21.1%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

