Short Interest in Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Drops By 22.9%

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during trading on Tuesday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

