Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Rises By 46.4%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MITQ opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

