Short Interest in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Rises By 23.1%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,916.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares worth $7,117,661. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 378.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 151,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 550,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,469. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

