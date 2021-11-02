Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declines By 22.4%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

