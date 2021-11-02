Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Expands By 38.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JAN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. JanOne has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JanOne during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.