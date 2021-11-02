Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Grows By 26.2%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

