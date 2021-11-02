Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Rises By 41.4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 3,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $489,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

