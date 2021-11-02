Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declines By 25.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VBF remained flat at $$20.40 during trading on Tuesday. 21,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

