Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Decreases By 20.0%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.35. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 15.24%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

