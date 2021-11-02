Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Grows By 24.6%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IGC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 152,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,833. The company has a market cap of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.36. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,229.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

