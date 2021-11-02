Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Decreases By 33.3%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,179. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

