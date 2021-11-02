Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 25.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CLSA cut ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ENN Energy stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.5492 per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

