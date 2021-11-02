Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Grows By 24.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 387,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of WIRE opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encore Wire by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

