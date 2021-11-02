Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 27.1%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,616.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63. Dowa has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

