Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 20.5%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,027,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 7,579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,054.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

