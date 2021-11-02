Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Increases By 25.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $102.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

