Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Drops By 19.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 1,578,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATHOF shares. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ATHOF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

