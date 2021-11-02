Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Drops By 29.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 21,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.