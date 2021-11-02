Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Decreases By 25.8%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 570,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,065. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.