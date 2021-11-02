Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 173.92 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £133.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.84. Warpaint London has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

