Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.09. The company has a market cap of £246.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.08 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

