Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to C$2,168.00 at CIBC

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC to C$2,168.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,278.40.

Shopify stock opened at C$1,889.83 on Friday. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$1,140.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,075.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,823.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,721.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.46.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

