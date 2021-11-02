Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given a C$1,650.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a C$1,650.00 price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,173.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down C$47.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1,842.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,308. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.18. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,140.00 and a one year high of C$2,075.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,823.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,721.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.