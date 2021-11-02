Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,700.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,432.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.

SHOP stock opened at $1,527.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,451.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,386.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

