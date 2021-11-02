Shivom Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

