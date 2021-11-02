Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

FOUR opened at $63.77 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

