Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

