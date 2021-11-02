Service Co. International Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Co. International in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SCI opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 146.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,938 shares of company stock valued at $18,728,868. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

