Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

