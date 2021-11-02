SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 3.4% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. 146,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 860,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

