Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%.

Shares of SMLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.