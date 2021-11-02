Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%.
Shares of SMLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $153.21.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
