Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,935.0 days.

SCTBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Securitas alerts:

SCTBF remained flat at $$16.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.