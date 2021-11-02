Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SECYF has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

