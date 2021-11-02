Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Secret has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $23.51 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00014591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00307018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

