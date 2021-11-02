Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Shares Up 845.7%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)’s share price shot up 845.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $37.89. 179,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

About Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

