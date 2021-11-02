Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.