Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

