Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Lessened by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.23.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

