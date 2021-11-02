Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after buying an additional 333,115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after buying an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60.

