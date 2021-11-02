Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider James Williams Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider James Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

LON:SDP opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.32 ($8.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.10. The company has a market capitalization of £972.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.38.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

