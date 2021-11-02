Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider James Williams Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider James Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,149.99).
LON:SDP opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.32 ($8.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.10. The company has a market capitalization of £972.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.38.
About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund
