Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $38,498,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $6,867,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $5,144,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $4,074,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

