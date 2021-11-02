Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

OC stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

