Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,722,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.76. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.