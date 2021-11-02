Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $11,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

AFIB stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.33. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.