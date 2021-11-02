Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 129.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE FBK opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

