Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $2,528.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00082293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00102988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.52 or 1.00002414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.47 or 0.07006575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023074 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

