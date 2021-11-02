SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $347.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.26. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

